UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Covetrus worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

