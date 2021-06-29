Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,157,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

