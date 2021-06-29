Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,006 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.49.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

