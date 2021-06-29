Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

