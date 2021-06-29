Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.