JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after acquiring an additional 397,081 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000.

BBJP stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81.

