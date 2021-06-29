UBS Group AG Buys 3,990 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 258.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 340.5% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Graham by 150.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $627.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.65. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $328.81 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

