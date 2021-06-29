UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SYNNEX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.