UBS Group AG Acquires 29,569 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

