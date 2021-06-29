Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Increases By 445.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 445.8% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.83.

