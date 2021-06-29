Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

