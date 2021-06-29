Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 405.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,365.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 136,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,252.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period.

Shares of HIE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

