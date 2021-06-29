Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $69,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

BMTX opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

