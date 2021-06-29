Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

