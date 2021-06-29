Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 747.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.