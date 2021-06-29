Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.