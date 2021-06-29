945 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 1.36.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

