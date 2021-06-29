Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of RADCOM worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RADCOM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

RDCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

