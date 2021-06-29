Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336 over the last quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.