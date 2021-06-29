Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FMC by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

