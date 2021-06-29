New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,000 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.