Head-To-Head Survey: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HealthStream alerts:

This table compares HealthStream and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $244.83 million 3.55 $14.09 million $0.36 76.61 KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.10 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -6.42

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HealthStream and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 4 1 0 2.20 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.98%. KLDiscovery has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.42%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than HealthStream.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 3.77% 2.76% 1.90% KLDiscovery -18.23% -32.56% -6.79%

Volatility & Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats KLDiscovery on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.