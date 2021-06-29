GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 113,050 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00.

Shares of GMS opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.