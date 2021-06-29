Thomas Cortese Sells 95,618 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,645.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $4,000,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.68 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

