$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. AECOM also reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.