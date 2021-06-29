OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

