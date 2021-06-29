Graham Clemett Sells 5,021 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 845.50 ($11.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Workspace Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.