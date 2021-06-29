New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,400 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knoll were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Knoll by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Knoll by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

