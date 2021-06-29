Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Kindred Biosciences worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.62 million, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.