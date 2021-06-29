Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce $266.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.90 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

