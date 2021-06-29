New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

