New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $590,000 Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

