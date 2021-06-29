Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 83,372 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

