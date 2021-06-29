New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Mitek Systems worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

