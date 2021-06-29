Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.