Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,833 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $661.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

