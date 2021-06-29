Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $127,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2,247.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

