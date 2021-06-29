Holderness Investments Co. Sells 4,605 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

