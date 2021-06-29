Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 881.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

GSAT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.