10,708 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

