MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €191.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

MTX opened at €209.30 ($246.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.82. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €208.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

