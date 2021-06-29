Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

