Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 32,232 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $395.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

