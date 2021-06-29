Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,928 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

