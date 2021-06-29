1,180,000 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,947,000.

Separately, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $28,791,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of TUYA opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.