Short Interest in Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Declines By 97.1%

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOI opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 1,398.32% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

