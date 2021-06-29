Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,152 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.