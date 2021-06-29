Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 52-Week High at $998.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 994.64 ($13.00), with a volume of 5634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993 ($12.97).

The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 971.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £703.72 ($919.41).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

