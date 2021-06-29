Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 46,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Peabody Energy worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE BTU opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $687.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

