Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,833 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,833 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Shares of UBX opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

